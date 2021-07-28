Chris Allen Hutchins

AUBURN - Chris Allen Hutchins, 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home July 23, 2021. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Arnold and Muriel (Blake) Hutchins.

Chris was a graduate of Auburn High School and was employed with Mackenzie-Childs Ltd. in the shipping department. Chris was an enthusiastic Redskins fan and loved TV shows and music of all kinds. Chris would have a TV or radio playing in all rooms of his house at all times. He also enjoyed riding his jeep and motorcycle and visiting the surrounding area lakes.

He is survived by his two brothers David (Susan) Hutchins and Michael (Carey) Hutchins; a son Robert; step-brothers Chris Webb and Mark (Laura) Webb, Robert, Michael, David and Bill Farrell; step-sisters Julie Bronk and Elizabeth Daly; and by a niece and two nephews.

A private family burial will take place at a future date.

