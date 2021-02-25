Christina Garcia

"Chrissy" was passionate about caring for others and brightening their day, her laugh was infectious. She gave everyone a unique nickname, that was part of her character. She worked as a Nurse's Aide for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved cat "Pinecone," having big dinners, or gatherings with loved ones and talking on the phone. Chrissy will be remembered for her humor and happy go lucky nature.