Christine A. Spinosa

PORT BYRON - Christine A. Spinosa, 61, of Port Byron, passed away September 27, 2022, with her family by her side, after a short battle with cancer.

Christine had a passion for gardening, fishing and helping others in their time of need. She will be greatly missed by all.

Christine leaves behind her loving mother, Betty Spinosa; her siblings Barbara Fuchs, David Spinosa (Faye), John Spinosa, Kathy Spinosa, Richard Spinosa (Jackie); her companion, Jerry Debiaw; and several nieces and nephews. Christine was predeceased by her father, Philip Spinosa; her brothers, Philip Spinosa and Ronald Spinosa; and her brother-in-law, Robert Fuchs.

Arrangements will be held privately for immediate family. Condolences may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.