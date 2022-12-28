 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christine A. Stanton

Christine A. Stanton

May 3, 1953 - Dec. 23, 2022

AUBURN — Christine A. Stanton, 69, of Auburn, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn on May 3, 1953, Christine was the daughter of the late Eugene, Sr. and Hazel (Brown) Hosier.

She graduated from Cayuga Community College in 1989 with her nursing degree. She worked as a registered nurse most recently at Howd Nursing Home in Moravia and Northbrook Heights in Auburn. She also taught the LPN Program at BOCES.

Christine is survived by her children: Benitta Martin, Randy (Terrie Lynn) Stanton and Michael Stanton; her grandchildren: Taylor Stanton, Michael Stanton, Jr., Tyler Stanton, Erica Stanton, Jessica Stanton, Kaine Martin, Khalil Martin and Kae'Vaughn Martin; along with many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Christine was predeceased by her husband, Roland Stanton and her sister, Donna Kellogg.

A celebration of life will be held privately for family. Condolences may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.

