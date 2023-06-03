Christine (Ellis) Kapakos

Dec. 16, 1955 - May 30, 2023

CHARLOTTE, NC — Christine (Ellis) Kapakos, a cherished wife, mother, teacher, and entrepreneur, passed away on May 30, 2023 at the age of 67.

Her untimely departure has left a void in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Christine was born to Lawrence R. Ellis, Jr. and Lillian (Davis) Ellis in Auburn, NY. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1973 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Syracuse University in 1977.

She embarked on a career dedicated to education and culinary arts, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of countless students.

Christine began her professional journey as the kitchen supervisor at Unity House in Auburn, NY. Her passion for teaching led her to become an educator. Throughout her career, she taught Home Economics, Family and Consumer Science, Food Service, and Culinary Arts. Her teaching positions included Clary Junior High School and Central Tech in Syracuse, New Britain High School in New Britain, CT, Fowler High School in Syracuse.

In 2000, Christine relocated to Charlotte, NC, where she continued her teaching career at West Mecklenburg and Olympic high schools, inspiring students with her knowledge and dedication.

Beyond her teaching vocation, Christine was also a businesswoman. She owned and managed Christy's Lake House Restaurant in Moravia from 1988 to 2000. Following her move to Charlotte she opened and managed Acropolis Cafe and Grill in Cornelius, NC until her retirement in 2017.

Christine is survived by her loving husband, James; her two sons: Peter and William; and her beloved grandson, Dimitri. She is also survived by her two brothers: Lawrence R. Ellis III and William Ellis, who will cherish her memory and carry her spirit forward.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church, 325 Waring Rd., Syracuse, NY 13224. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn, NY.

Christine (Ellis) Kapakos touched the lives of many through her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering commitment. Her legacy will endure, and her memory will be forever treasured by those fortunate enough to have known her. May she rest in eternal peace.