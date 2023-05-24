Christine G. Brokaw

Oct. 18, 1941 - May 22, 2023

AUBURN - Christine G. Brokaw, 81, of Auburn, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, May 22, 2023. Born in Auburn on October 18, 1941, Christine was the daughter of the late Christos and Dorothea (Johnson) Genkos.

She worked many years at White House Grocery as a Cashier and later in life was a Crossing Guard in Owasco. Christine taught Sunday School and volunteered with local Girl Scout Troops. She enjoyed flower gardening and was an avid New York Mets fan.

Christine is survived by her daughters Corrine Brokaw, Michele Brokaw and Patricia (Stephen) Rink; her son, Michael Brokaw; her brother, James (June) Genkos; her grandchildren Jeremy (Sarah) Brokaw, Christine Rink and Nicholas Rink; her great-grandchildren: Henry and Emerson Brokaw; her lifelong friend, Diane Le Fevre; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Christine was predeceased by her beloved husband, David Brokaw, in 2003 and her siblings Marcia Mason and Frederick Genkos.

Calling hours for Christine will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with interment to follow in Owasco Rural Cemetery.

Donations in Christine's memory may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or Saint Peter & Saint John Episcopal Soup Kitchen.

