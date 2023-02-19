Christine L. Smith

Jan. 29, 1950 - Feb. 15, 2023

JORDAN - Christine L. Smith, 73, of Jordan, passed away on February 15, 2023, at Upstate University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Auburn on January 28, 1950, Christine was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Gloria (Glessing) Davis.

Christine was known as a loving woman who cared about everyone. She opened her home and welcomed anyone and everyone and made them feel like a part of the family, a second mother to many. If anyone needed anything she was right there to help them and always with a smile.

She loved to draw and do crafts of various sorts, from creating wooden memoir boxes, fabric flowers, jewelry, sewing and creating many of her children's and grandchildren's costumes for Halloween and school functions. She really loved nature, she would sit for hours watching the squirrels run across the power lines, birds eating out of their bird feeders and deer running across the field outside their windows. She battled with polio her entire life, but never let that stop her from doing the things she loved to do and from being a wonderful mother and wife.

Christine is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Smith; her daughter, Carie (Mark Perry) Thompson; her sons Robert, James and Kenneth Smith; her brothers Kenneth (Judy) Davis and Russell Davis; her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; her good friend, Roberta Snyder, who was like a sister to Christine; and her very close sisters-in-law Shirley Sherman and Linda Benton. Along with her parents, Christine was predeceased by her brothers Eugene Davis and Daniel Davis and her sisters Pamela Amerman and Kathleen Davis.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home with interment in Soule Cemetery, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Christine may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children, a place near and dear to Christine's heart.

