Christine Louise Howden

Christine was born on Nov. 4, 1964, in Syracuse, daughter of Earl Crow and Suzanne (Schopfer) Crow. She graduated from C.W. Baker High School in 1983 and had a fulfilling career in the IT/Telephony Industry with The Hartford Insurance Company.

Christine was happily married to Peter Howden who was her partner in life for 30 years at the time of her death. She had a very generous heart, and this was demonstrated by her desire to take care of others. Besides spending time with her family and friends, her greatest passion was for gardening and tending to indoor plants. Christine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards and board games, finding treasures at garage sales, and hosting family gatherings.