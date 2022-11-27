Christine M. Bell

AUBURN - Christine M. Bell, 50, of Auburn, was relieved of her fight on November 21, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. After a long, hard battle, she is now at peace.

Christine was always helping others, she had the biggest heart. She loved cooking and baking and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.

Christine had a major love for work. Her work ethic will live on forever. She was currently employed with AVI Food Systems as a General Manager at Goulds Pumps. Although many share memories of her working at all sorts of places. She loved to decorate and enjoyed sunflowers and snowman the most. She took great pride in displaying those snowmen every year.

She is survived by her loving partner and husband of 29 years, Frank C. Bell; her mother, Maryann Church; two daughters, Cassie Mattes (Bob Strapach) and Morgan (Anthony) Sheets; six siblings; and five of Nana's grandbabies, Mason, Anthony, Jr., Sophia, Axle and Levi. Her legacy will live on forever. She was thankful for a few family friends that were there till the very end.

She was predeceased by her great-grandmother, Mildred M. Huber, her father, Harvey Laning and stepfather, John Blaisdell.

Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, LLC. At her request, there will be no services or burial. The omission of flowers is requested, and contributions in her name may be made to Upstate Cancer Center at Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn, NY 13021.

