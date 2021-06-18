Christine Shymkiw-Look

1968 – 2021

AUBURN — Christine Alexandra Shymkiw–Look, 52, of Auburn passed away June 15, 2021 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Christine was a life resident of the Auburn area. She was a graduate of Cayuga Community College with a degree in Nursing and worked for 30 years as an RN at Auburn Community Hospital. She was known for her kindness, gentleness and compassion for her patients. She had a great love of animals and as a small animal rehabilitator cared for orphaned squirrels, rabbits and opossums.

She loved to travel and visited over 40 countries on every continent except Antarctica. For her preparing for the trip was as much fun as the trip itself, because she researched the culture and learned a little of the language. With her vast knowledge she helped others plan their trips. She also loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking Central New York's many parks and trails.

Anyone who was fortunate to taste her baklava knew what a great baker and cook she was.