Christopher C. Seneca

AUBURN - Christopher C. Seneca, 50, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2022 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.

He was predeceased by parents John and Ida (Stoneburg) Seneca, along with brothers John, Tom, and Joseph Seneca.

Surviving is his one son Jonathan; daughters Kiersten, Santhia, Rayne, Isabella, Alivia and Desarae; sisters Donna, Laurie and Nancy; and brothers Doug, Billy, and Jeff.

At the family's request there will be no calling hours.

A family gathering will be held at a later date and burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.

