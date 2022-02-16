Christopher C. Seneca

AUBURN — Christopher C. Seneca, 50, of Auburn passed away unexpected on Feb. 12, 2022 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.

He was predeceased by his parents, John, Ida Young Seneca, along with his brothers, John, Tom, and Joseph Seneca.

Surviving is his one son, Jonathan; daughters: Sonthia, Rayne, Isabella, Alivia and Desarae; his sisters: Donna, Laurie and Nancy; brothers: Doug, Billy, and Jeff.

Per Christopher's request there will be no calling hours.

A family gathering will be held at a later date and burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery at the convenience of his family.

