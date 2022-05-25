Christopher 'Chris' B. Knowlton

March 21, 1950 - May 10, 2022

PALMYRA — Chris Knowlton, 72, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

In keeping with Chris's wishes there will be no public calling hours or services.

Chris was born on March 21, 1950 in Auburn to the late Robert P. and Helen Elizabeth (Mulligan) Knowlton. He was a 1968 graduate of Moravia High School.

He served our country in the US Army from Sept. 16, 1968 to April 19, 1971 earning the rank of SP5. While in the Army Chris was awarded the following medals; Vietnam Campaign, two overseas bars, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Army Commendation and two sharpshooters (M-16 and 14).

He worked in the maintenance department at Palmyra-Macedon High School until his retirement in 2012. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and spending time with his dogs: Buckshot, Number One and Angel.

He is survived by his brother, Robert A. (Judy) Knowlton; and his sister, Kathryn M. (Robert) Young; nephews: Keith and Jeffrey Knowlton and Patrick (Kate) Young; and many friends.

Besides his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his life partner of 25 years, Jayne Beeman, who passed away suddenly in March 2022.