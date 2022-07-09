Christopher James Baird

June 16, 1950 - July 3, 2022

GRANTSBORO, NC — Christopher James Baird, 72, of Grantsboro, NC, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away on July 3, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1950, in Brooklyn, NY, a son of the late Donald James Baird and Veronica Catherine Baird, of Lansing, who survives him. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a career machinist.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers: Douglas and Joel Baird, of Lansing; his daughters: Christina Kenyon, of Bethel, CT, and Caitlin Stevens (Aaron), of Belhaven, NC; five grandchildren: Bailey, Riley, Alaiyna, and Brayden Kenyon, and Allison Stevens; and a nephew, Donovan Baird.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in King Ferry. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10 to 11:00 a.m. preceding the Mass. Interment will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Darien, CT. Local arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home in Genoa, NY.