Christopher Paul Klaczko

JORDAN — Christopher Paul Klaczko, 38, of Jordan, passed away June 6, 2022.

He was born in Auburn, the son of Karen (Minker) and David Klaczko and had been an area life resident. Chris graduated from Auburn High School, Class of 2002. He currently was employed by Xylem for the past 10 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and especially tracking turkey, duck and geese. Chris was proud to have finished 38th in a World Duck Competition, where thousands entered. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Poplar Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept.

Chris loved sports, and was currently playing softball. He also was an avid New York Giants, Michigan basketball and Syracuse University sports fan.

Chris loved his family and friends and was most proud to be a grandpa to Jaxton. A true all around "Great Man" that will be sadly missed but held tightly in the hearts of those that will always love him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bette (Wunsch) Klaczko; two children: daughter, Ashley; son, Daniel; a grandson, Jaxton; his mother, Karen (Michael) Keesler; father, David Klaczko (Mary Kott); brother, David (Sara) Klaczko, Jr.; their children: Dylan, Wyatt, Trevor; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Doris Wunsch; godmother, Vivian Harris; several brother and sisters-in-law; aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives on both sides of their families; as well as his beloved canine friend Xavier.

He was predeceased by his uncles: Joseph DeFelice, John Minker also godfather, Steve Minker, Donnie Hafer, Doug Klaczko and Jim Burkhart; aunt, Stephanie DeFelice; brother-in-law, Tim Wunsch; as well as both sets of grandparents.

Calling hours are this Saturday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday in Auburn United Methodist Church on South St.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors In Action. A check can me made to WWIA FLX, 3208 State Route 89, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.