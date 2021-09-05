Cindy L. (Hall) DeChick

Sep. 19, 1953 - Sep. 1, 2021

AUBURN - Cindy L. (Hall) DeChick, 67, of Tuxill Square, Auburn died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Auburn Nursing Home. Born in Syracuse, September 19, 1953, Cindy was the daughter of the late Burt and Anna Mae Hall.

She was a Registered Nurse having worked at both Mercy Rehabilitation Center and the VA Hospital in Syracuse. Cindy took a hands on approach to life, enjoying baking, cooking and crafting. Cindy was very kind to all who knew her and never had a harsh word for anyone. She enjoyed her family and she always was there to help those who needed her help.

She is survived by her husband William "Bill" DeChick of Auburn; son Scott DeChick and his wife Brenda of Weedsport; two grandchildren, Christopher and Angela DeChick of Weedsport; a brother Mike Hall of NC; and sister Gail Houle of SC. In addition to her parents, Cindy is predeceased by her daughter Amy L. DeChick in 2018.