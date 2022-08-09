Clair O. Morse

UNION SPRINGS — Clair O. Morse, 93, of Union Springs, died at the Commons on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The son of the late Harry E. and Verna L. Morse, Clair was born in Auburn but lived most of his life in Union Springs, NY.

Clair enlisted in the Air Force and served in Puerto Rico with the 72nd Strategic Reconnaissance Wing H during the Korean conflict.

After his tour of duty he was a journeyman electrician for the IBEW Local #840 of Geneva, NY retiring in 1991. He was a member of Cayuga Lodge #221 for 64 years (1958-2022) and Legion–Walter T. Conley Post 1107.

He is survived by one daughter, Lyrae B. Hlywa (Tim); and two grandchildren: Amber L. and Eric M. Hlywa; nieces and nephews; and beloved dog Tigger.

Clair was predeceased by two sisters, Blanche E. Greene (John Raymond) and Jean E. Jacobs (Garfield); uncle, Charles Odell; aunt, Dorris Odell; and cousin, June Rose.

There will be a private graveside service at Clair's request. The Masonic Cayuga Lodge #221 and Walter T. Conley Post 1107 will be presiding of the service at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ASPCA.

Condolences can be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.