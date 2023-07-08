Clair Richard Hildebrant

Dec. 22, 2023 - June 29, 2023

NEWBORN — Clair Richard Hildebrant, 85, of Newborn, Ga. passed away on June 29, 2023.

Clair was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Auburn, NY. He attended Port Byron High School where he won a state basketball championship. After graduation, he worked as an assemblyman at New York State Gas & Electric before joining the United States Navy to serve his country. Following his service in the Navy, he had a 35+ year career with the K-Mart Corporation beginning as an auto mechanic at the store level and worked his way up to a southeast regional manager before his retirement.

Clair enjoyed a long retirement where he enjoyed his beloved pets, traveling, cooking and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Mildred Hildebrant, brothers, Howard, Harold, Don and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Browning. Clair is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra Hildebrant; daughter, Shelly Hardin (Randal), of Guntersville, AL; son, Steve Hildebrant (Alison), of Newborn, Ga; grandchildren Clay (Kelsey) Hardin, of Cartersville, Ga; Anne Marie Hildebrant, of Newborn, Ga and Amanda Hardin, of Guntersville, AL; sister, Sylvia Tonzi, of Port Byron, NY; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Clair was a wonderful man whose impact will be forever felt by his family that loves him dearly. He was a selfless man whose passing left an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Morgan County Humane Society (706-343-9977), 1170 Fairground Road, Madison, GA, 30650. https://humanemorgan.org/donate/

A celebration of Clair's life will be held on a future date.