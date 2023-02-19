Clara Louise (Costello) Rusin

AUBURN - Clara Rusin, 89, of Auburn, NY, passed away February 15, 2023 while being treated at Fingerlakes Center for Living.

She is survived by her son, John Rusin; daughters Mary (Wayne) Pisano, Claire Rusin, and Nancy (Randy) Gable; grandchildren Claire Pisano, Valerie (Douglas) Scott, Alex (Taylor) Pisano, Rick Swientonioski, Grace Swientonioski, Leah Rusin; her great-grandson, Jackson Douglas Scott; and fur baby, Sam.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Rusin, and son, David Rusin.

Calling hours will be held Monday, February 20, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM in Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn, NY. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

In lieu of flowers please make donations at St. Jude: stjude.org/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Matthew House: MatthewHouse.org/ The Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

A heartfelt thank you to the outstanding staff at Fingerlakes Center for Living. Their professionalism, caring hands, and loving words have given us comfort in knowing she had the best care possible in her last days.

