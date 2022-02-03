 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarence Richarson

  • 0

Clarence Richardson

Oct. 20, 1938 - Jan. 31, 2022

SAVANNAH — Clarence Richardson, 83, of Savannah, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Mr. Richardson was born in Fulton NY on Oct. 20, 1938, to the late Donald and Mary Richardson.

He served in the US Army, was a cement mason by trade, had a huge passion for woodworking and was handy at fixing anything that was presented to him.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Anna (Moran) Richardson whom he adored and loved with everything he had; his children: Jim (Melissa) Richardson, Rod Richardson, Guy (Lisa) Richardson, Martin Crandall II, Lori (Pete) Elia and Roberta (Karl) Hartsock; his siblings: Bob (Linda) Richardson, Pete (Donna) Richardson, Don (Sally) Richardson, Myrtle (Pete) VanBrummelon , MaryLou (Clyde) Bettis, Carol Richardson and Nancy (Jim) VanBrummelon; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, with one expected early spring.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with his beloved friend and Pastor Robert Canino officiating. Masks are required at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News