Clarence Richarson

Clarence Richardson

Oct. 20, 1938 - Jan. 31, 2022

SAVANNAH — Clarence Richardson, 83, of Savannah, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Mr. Richardson was born in Fulton NY on Oct. 20, 1938, to the late Donald and Mary Richardson.

He served in the US Army, was a cement mason by trade, had a huge passion for woodworking and was handy at fixing anything that was presented to him.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Anna (Moran) Richardson whom he adored and loved with everything he had; his children: Jim (Melissa) Richardson, Rod Richardson, Guy (Lisa) Richardson, Martin Crandall II, Lori (Pete) Elia and Roberta (Karl) Hartsock; his siblings: Bob (Linda) Richardson, Pete (Donna) Richardson, Don (Sally) Richardson, Myrtle (Pete) VanBrummelon , MaryLou (Clyde) Bettis, Carol Richardson and Nancy (Jim) VanBrummelon; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, with one expected early spring.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with his beloved friend and Pastor Robert Canino officiating. Masks are required at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.