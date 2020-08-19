× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarice I. Town

Aug. 6, 1932 — Aug. 17, 2020

AUBURN — Clarice Town, 88, of Auburn, NY, passed away Monday at Auburn Community Hospital.

Clarice was born in Altmar, NY, the daughter of Howard and Ida Juno Waite. Her husband Vincent Town predeceased her in 2001. Clarice was retired from Welch Allyn, Skaneateles and Walmart, Auburn.

Surviving children are: Kathy (Gerald) Thompson, of La Fargeville; Robert (Stacie) Hirsh, of Port Byron; Gail Speed, of Auburn; Karl (Brenda) Hirsh, of Weedsport; Paul (Melanie) Hirsh, of Weedsport; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and special dog Bailey; sisters: Freda, Gail, Sharon and Joan; several nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by a son, Conrad Rahalski and grandson, Karl Hirsh.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarice Town as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.