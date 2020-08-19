Clarice I. Town
Aug. 6, 1932 — Aug. 17, 2020
AUBURN — Clarice Town, 88, of Auburn, NY, passed away Monday at Auburn Community Hospital.
Clarice was born in Altmar, NY, the daughter of Howard and Ida Juno Waite. Her husband Vincent Town predeceased her in 2001. Clarice was retired from Welch Allyn, Skaneateles and Walmart, Auburn.
Surviving children are: Kathy (Gerald) Thompson, of La Fargeville; Robert (Stacie) Hirsh, of Port Byron; Gail Speed, of Auburn; Karl (Brenda) Hirsh, of Weedsport; Paul (Melanie) Hirsh, of Weedsport; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and special dog Bailey; sisters: Freda, Gail, Sharon and Joan; several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a son, Conrad Rahalski and grandson, Karl Hirsh.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.
