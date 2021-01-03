Claude M. Walter

Claude enjoyed several career paths including a hunting and fishing radio broadcast he shared weekly. He was an avid sportsman enjoying hunting, fishing and shooting. He was an active volunteer for the Moravia Fire Department for many years. He was also active in several masonic lodges for 57 years, joining the Marathon Lodge in 1963 and Sylvan Lodge #41. Following his move to Sulphur Springs, TX in 1980, Claude was active in the Sulphur Bluff, Delta, and Cooper Lodges. He was also a member of the Shriners Templar in Dallas, TX. In addition to his own interest he loved to encourage his children to follow their passions as well.