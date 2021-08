Claudia Powers

Dec. 10, 1942 - Aug. 3, 2021

HAYSVILLE, KS — Claudia Powers passed away at the age of 77 on Aug. 3, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie Powers; her four children, sons: David, Steven and Richard Jarrell and daughter, Lisa Kaedy; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four stepchildren: Rachel Powers Burns, Vicky Jones, Rebecca Power and Allen Powers; and sister, Lois Ferraro.

Also, passed away are her parents: Stanley and Rosella Simpkins; sisters: Ruthann Friss and Linda Joyce Rezsnyak.

Claudia was a teacher at a one-room school house at Diamond Point School in Nevada. Her students and others loved her dearly and students returned each year after graduating to see and visit with her in her teaching years.

Claudia will be missed dearly by her family, friends and loved ones.