Clayton R. Dart, Sr.

OWASCO — Clayton R. Dart, Sr. "Frisby," 81, of Owasco, passed away Aug. 29, 2022, at the Matthew House.

Clayton served his country proudly in the Marine Corps for six years, with an honorable discharge.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph I. Dart and Amy W. Dart; his son, Michael R. Dart and his two sisters, Mary D. Dart and Gail A. Barrow and wife, Louise M. Dart. Clayton is survived by his three children: Laticia "Tina" A. French, Clayton "Rick" R. Dart, Jr. (Michelle), and Sanford "Sandy" E. Dart (Michelle); his four brothers: Elmer Dart, David Dart, Bradley Dart, Sr. (Cheryl) and Joel Dart; his 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate any donations being made to the Matthew House, of whom we will be forever grateful for the exceptional care to our father through his journey to the end.

Calling hours will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.