Cleon George Salvage

Dec. 26, 1926 - Nov. 16, 2021

PENFIELD - Cleon George Salvage passed away peacefully on November 16, 2021 in Penfield, New York. He was born December 26, 1926 in Union Springs, New York to William and Olive (Bacon) Salvage.

Cleon graduated from the Union Springs Central School a semester early in 1945 so that he could enlist in the Army. He proudly served in Italy from 1945 to 1947, where he was responsible for transporting WWII POWs back to their home countries. When Cleon returned home, he spent his career in the field of transportation logistics working primarily for St. Johnsbury Trucking in Rochester and Syracuse from where he "retired" in 1992. Never a person to sit still, Cleon quickly launched into his second career working at Wegmans and serving as a golf starter for Shadow Pines Golf Club in Penfield. His second career kept him busy and happy until he was in his late 80s when he finally truly retired.

Cleon married the love of his life, Eleanor McGuire, on August 12, 1961. They were inseparable and always ready for adventure including over 25 trips to Las Vegas, cruises, wintering in Myrtle Beach, celebrating St. Patrick's Day and sharing family milestones. Cleon enjoyed spending holidays and family events in Boston with his now deceased sister, Marie and his niece, Shawn Intorcio and her family and friends. He was truly the anchor of the Salvage family.

Cleon is predeceased by his daughter, Valerie Fuller; his siblings Bernice Avery, Rena Clark, Marie Duff, William Salvage and Louis Salvage; and his niece, Sarah (Clark) Penafeather.

His love and laughter will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews; granddaughters; and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home. Cleon will be interned at White Haven Cemetery in Rochester.

A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.