Clifford A. Miller

NILES - Clifford A. Miller, 83, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center in Auburn. He was the son of the Daniel and Bessie Ryder Miller.

Clifford loved hunting, being in the great outdoors and loved to bowl. He was also an avid vegetable gardener and was well liked man that would do anything for anyone. Clifford worked at Twin Birch Dairy in Owasco for many years. He was a wonderful father.

He is survived by his children: Wendy Alnutt (Kenneth), Candy Miller, Elizabeth Short (Brian); brothers: John Miller, Arthur Miller, Kenneth Miller; grandchildren: KJ Alnutt, Ty Miller, Allysa Lasagna, Andrew Badman and Bailey Karlik; great-grandchildren: Maddy Alnutt, Kensi Lasagna, Casen Lasagna, Forrest Alnutt, Paisley Lasagna and Declan Alnutt.

In addition to his parents, Clifford was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie Miller, sisters, Betty Power, Edith Nelson, Alberta Giger and brother, Robert Miller.

There will be visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Entombment will be St. Joseph's Cemetery.