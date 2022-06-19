Clinton T. "Tom" Crego

Feb. 18, 1940 - June 14, 2022

AUBURN - Clinton T. "Tom" Crego, 82, the husband of Susan (Jackson) Crego of Augustus St., Auburn, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home. Born in Cato February 18, 1940, Tom was the son of the late Dwight and Mary Corfield Crego.

He was a United States Army Veteran, having been stationed in Germany. Tom was employed for many years with General Electric as a maintenance mechanic and, later, Owens-Illinois and McQuay International. He was a proud and active member of the VFW Post 1975 as well as their Past Commander. An avid sports fan, Tom's followed his favorites, the Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees.

In addition to Sue, his wife of 43 years, Tom is survived by three daughters: Mary Jo Humphrey (James), Lesley Crego and Lori Crego (Michael Bennett), all of Auburn; one granddaughter whom he adored, Kayleigh Marie Bennett; two sisters: Sheila English and Cathy Donovan (George); brother Devon Crego, all of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom is predeceased by a sister Dolores "Pinky" Montross and several aunts and uncles.

Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Tom to the VFW Post 1975, Building and Canteen Maintenance Fund, 44 East Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

