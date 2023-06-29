Clyde M. Furman

April 27, 1930 - July 24, 2023

SAVANNAH — Clyde Furman, 93, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, July 1, 2023 from noon to 1 p.m. at Freedom Life Church, 3483 NY-89, South Butler. A memorial service will follow at the church. A brief graveside burial service will follow the memorial service in the Butler-Savannah Cemetery.

Clyde was born on April 27, 1930 in Savannah, the son of the late Nelson W. and Winona (Mead) Furman.

He was a farmer his whole life and owned and operated Furman Produce Farms, Inc., Savannah. He was a former mayor of the Village of Savannah and a former president of the Wayne County Farm Bureau. His priorities in life were his Christian walk with Jesus in serving and loving God, by serving and loving others; and his family.

Clyde is survived by his children: Tyrell "Terry" (Lynn) Furman and Diane (John) Abraham; his grandchildren: Matthew Smith, Briana (Edward) Hodgson, Brandon (Rebecca) Furman, Braden (Lindsay) Abraham; his five great-grandchildren; his sisters: Jeannine Furman and Marilyn Metcalf; his niece, nephew and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Metcalf.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Clyde's name to Matthew House (Hospice affiliated) www.matthewhouse.org (http://www.matthewhouse.org) or mail to Matthew House, Inc., 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.