Colin Mark Alberti

Oct. 30, 2021 - Nov. 1, 2021

Colin Mark Alberti was born Oct. 30, 2021 and passed peacefully in his parents arms on Nov. 1, 2021 at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Although a short life, his impact will be everlasting.

He is survived by his loving parents, Steve and Kayla Alberti, and big brother Parker Alberti, of Auburn, NY.

Colin was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot and an Omphalacele at a 16 weeks prenatal visit. He took us all on a beautiful journey of awareness, love and strength until his birth. Colin's parents were seen at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to give their son the best chance at life at birth. Colin did decide to come early at 33 weeks. His heart and lungs were just too small and sick and his wonderful team made sure he was comfortable and were able to give his family time to meet him.

Colin was baptized by a Priest in Philadelphia on Oct. 31, 2021. Kayla and Steve were able to hold him as he passed, tell him it was okay, and his Papa Parker would be meeting him in heaven.

Colin is also survived by maternal grandmother, Cristy West; paternal grandparents, Joe and Terrie Alberti; aunt Danielle Zambito (Charlie), aunt Whitney West, aunt Tia O'Leary (Ian), aunt Takoda Parker; cousins: Lucas West (GodFather), Evan Murphy, Charlie and Zoe Zambito, Marleigh and Maddox O'Leary; great-maternal grandmothers: Norma West and Gloria Parker; great-paternal grandmother Shirley Peck; also a special Godmother, Ashley Dwyer. He is predeceased in death by his maternal grandfather, Mark Parker.

Kayla and Steve want to thank all of their family, friends, SMIGS, CHOP and community for their love and support through Colin's Journey.

The services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.