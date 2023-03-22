Colleen A. (Sweeney) Burns

Sept. 8, 1966 - March 9, 2023

MARTVILLE — Colleen A. (Sweeney) Burns, 56, of Martville, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Auburn, Sept. 8, 1966, she was the daughter of Nancy Millas Ogle, stepfather, James Ogle who she recognized as her dad, and the late Bernard Sweeney.

Colleen was an avid gardener and bird watcher and a lover of all animals. She would give a name to all the wildlife that visited the yard, as well as throughout their beautiful property. She took care of her dogs, cats, kittens, ducks and geese to name a few, and kept the wild birds fat and happy.

Colleen worked for Internal Medicine Associates of Auburn as a dedicated employee, working throughout illness, up till her passing. She enjoyed going out to local restaurants and traveling to New Hampshire every summer with her mother and stepfather. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother and daughter who loved her life and the people in it.

In addition to her mother, Nancy Ogle and stepfather, Jim, of Sodus; Colleen is survived by her loving husband, Michael Burns; daughter, Elizabeth Burns; two sons: Logan and John Burns, all of Martville; one brother, James Sweeney (Katrina), of Marcellus; stepsister, Patricia Ogle, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

Including her late father, Bernard Sweeney, she was predeceased by her brother, Patrick Sweeney.

The Burns family would like to extent their sincere gratitude to Denise from Hospice of the Finger Lakes for the helpful and professional care of Colleen.

Calling hours will be conducted Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Colleen to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.