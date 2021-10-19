Collin Ward O'Hara

Oct. 11, 2000 - Oct. 13, 2021

Collin lived a very full and meaningful life as an avid lover of the outdoors, a talented woodworker, and close to his family who loved and will miss him tremendously. In his company, his intelligence, and sense of humor were enjoyed and valued by all. Collin was a uniquely sensitive young man with a caring spirit who made relationships special.

His interests and talents were in common with his great-grandfather, Ward O'Hara, whom he often said he wished he could have met. Collin held his great-grandmother, Ruth McCarty O'Hara, in the highest regard and spent many hours in conversation with her in her home, never minding the 75 year difference in age. Collin also deeply enjoyed spending time with and working with both of his grandfather's and his Uncle Lloyd on special projects, always learning new skills and trades along the way. His love for family also included special bonds with his brother, Dillon, and his step-siblings. Collin also treasured his time spent with his "Aunt Jackie" during their regular luncheon dates.

Collin's roots were in Union Springs, where he graduated from high school in 2017. It was during this time that Collin made enduring friendships. It wasn't uncommon to see Collin with the likes of Jeff Day, Tad Patterson, Danny Mallon, Parker Morhiser, Riley Evener, and his much beloved step-brother, Nolan Signor, laughing and having the times of their life.

Post graduation, Collin took classes at Cayuga Community College. During this time he continued to develop his passion around the stock market and wood working. He became an avid and successful day trader and producer of finely crafted wood furniture.

Collin will be missed more than any words can express. He is survived by his father, Dustin (Julie), his mother, Donna (John Waite), his brother, Dillon, his step-siblings, Nolan, Dylan, Johnny, Jenna, and June, his paternal-grandfather, Ted O'Hara (Bronwyn), his paternal grandmother, Joan Smith, his maternal-grandfather Craig Meneilly (Isabelle Klima), his maternal-grandmother, Marsha Meneilly (Jon Mosher), as well as a host of loving friends and relatives.

Friends and family are invited to visit with Collin's family at the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. To conclude the visiting hours, a short service will begin at 6:30 that all are welcomed to attend. A private burial ceremony for the family will be held Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Collin's name to Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum, 6880 NY-38A, Auburn, NY 13021, or the United Way of Cayuga County, 2 State St., Auburn, NY 13021.