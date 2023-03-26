Concetta 'Connie' M. Hilliker

May 21, 1929 - March 21, 2023

LITITZ, PA - Concetta "Connie" M. Hilliker, 93, of Lititz, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 21 2023.

She was the wife of Nelson W. Hilliker who died in January 2011. Connie was an active member of Calvary Church in Lititz and attended there since they moved to the area in 2007.

Born in Dunmore, PA, daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Alu) Giannovola, she graduated from Auburn High School in Auburn, NY.

Connie worked as a Secretary at General Electric in Auburn and, years later, attended beauty school to work alongside her husband as an owner/hairstylist at Connie and Nelson's Hair Studio in Auburn. They eventually opened a second salon in Ithaca, NY and named it Samson and Delilah.

Connie and her husband attended the Auburn Alliance Church before retiring and moving to Pennsylvania.

Connie was devoted to her family, children and grandchildren and loved interacting with her customers. She was the youngest of six children and enjoyed having family nearby and in the house to share a meal or conversation. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and neighbor. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are four children, Jacquelyn (Will) Jackson of Cedar Rapids, IA, Jerry (Susan) Hilliker of Ithaca, NY, Thomas (Jan) Hilliker of Mount Joy, PA, and David (Daysha) Hilliker of Elkhart, IN; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Hilliker of Lancaster; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Robert (Michelle) Hilliker of Lancaster, PA; and grandson, Aaron Hilliker of Elkhart, IN.

Connie was also predeceased by three sisters, Mary Kupchak, Frances Sleyo, and Matilda Finizio; two brothers, Michael Giannavola and Angelo Giannavola; a stepsister, Molly Loperfido; and a stepbrother, Vincent Bronzetti.

Services will be held at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster PA, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with visitation at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Lancaster County, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.