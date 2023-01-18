Connie Marie Terpening

March 13, 1963 - Jan. 10, 2023

SOUTH HANNIBAL — Connie Marie Terpening, (nee Garrigan) passed away suddenly, but peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023, while bravely battling cancer. She was born on March 13, 1963, to parents, William Richard Garrigan and Brenda Garrigan (nee Tanner). Connie grew up in and attended Port Byron schools before settling in South Hannibal with her husband of 39 years, Steven Terpening.

Connie is survived by her husband, Steven; son, Steven, Jr. (Shayna); daughter, Kristin (Elisha) Kolb; granddaughters: Jocelyn, Jasmine, Agnes, Jaielle, and Pearl; and her grandson, Samuel. She is also survived by her best friend, partner in crime, and sister-in-law, Andi Terpening (nee Horning), wife of Steven's younger brother, Scott. A grandson, Raymond Terpening, son of Steven and Shayna, predeceased her.

Connie's family was her sole focus; she worried over and took care of them until the end, mostly at the exclusion of her own needs. She was the life of our party. Her laugh was infectious. Her dance moves were inimitable. Connie loved music, all of it; enjoying blues music, classic country, R&B, pop music from every era, and her favorite, of course, Elvis. Connie worked hard and she played hard. She was kind, generous, and compassionate. There were never any strangers at Connie's house; all were made welcome.

Connie's grandchildren began a whole new chapter in her life and they were always her first priority. She was never too busy and never said no to a sleepover at Grandma Connie's house. She enjoyed singing and dancing with her grandchildren, making Tik Tok videos, taking selfies, playing games, watching scary movies and altogether spoiling her babies rotten.

Connie will be missed dearly and desperately by all of the friends and family she has left behind. Our hearts are broken by this unexpected loss. She was one of a kind, without question, to love her and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.

Our family would like to extend our deepest, heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Upstate Cancer Center and the Upstate ICU. Especially to Anthony, who cared for Connie as if she was his own mother. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Anthony.

There will be no funeral services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

