 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Conrad K. Walter

  • 0

Conrad K. Walter

July 20, 1948 - Jan. 8, 2023

ALDEN — Conrad K. Walter of Alden, NY, formerly of Auburn, NY, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023.

Beloved husband of Michele (nee Lumney) Walter; dear father of Mikaela McLaughlin, Thomas J. (Elsa) Walter and Mathew Walter; loving grandfather of Austin Monaco; brother of John (Karen) Walter, Thomas Walter, Robert (Cathy) Walter and Laurieann Walter.

No prior visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grace In Community Church, 11269 Broadway, Alden, NY on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. Flowers gratefully declined.

Memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or the Erie County SPCA.

Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Do tattoos benefit mental health?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News