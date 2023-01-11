Conrad K. Walter

July 20, 1948 - Jan. 8, 2023

ALDEN — Conrad K. Walter of Alden, NY, formerly of Auburn, NY, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023.

Beloved husband of Michele (nee Lumney) Walter; dear father of Mikaela McLaughlin, Thomas J. (Elsa) Walter and Mathew Walter; loving grandfather of Austin Monaco; brother of John (Karen) Walter, Thomas Walter, Robert (Cathy) Walter and Laurieann Walter.

No prior visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grace In Community Church, 11269 Broadway, Alden, NY on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. Flowers gratefully declined.

Memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or the Erie County SPCA.

Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home.