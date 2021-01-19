Constance 'Connie' Cuddy
Sept. 14, 1930 - Jan. 17, 2021
AUBURN — Constance "Connie" Cuddy, 90, formerly from Weedsport and Baldwinsville, passed away on Jan. 17, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony's, due to complications of Covid-19. She had lived at The Commons for five years.
Connie was born in Albany on Sept. 14, 1930 and graduated from Oneonta High School 1948, Union College (LPN) and in 1976 from Auburn Community College (RN). She was a Flight Nurse for Air Medic, did homecare and worked for several medical facilities including Castlerest Nursing Home, Syracuse where she retired as a night supervisor. She also was a Civil Service Volunteer.
She enjoyed knitting sweaters for World Vision and mittens for The Christmas Bureau. Crafts and reading were favorite pastimes for her, often reading a book a day.
She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Baldwinsville, where she enjoyed the many activities offered. She also was a long time member of The American Legion Auxiliary and The 1930s Pen Pal Club. The Club took her to many different states for its annual reunions.
Connie loved to travel throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. She took her granddaughter Jackie on many of these trips, leaving her with many cherished memories for a lifetime. Connie had a great love for animals and a sense of humor that always made one's eyes roll.
Surviving are daughters: Jody Courtemanche, of Weedsport and Debbi Muenz (Andy), of Brookhaven, PA; a son, Ronald Sage, of Auburn; granddaughter, Jackie Simpson (Bill), of Clay; niece, Cindy Tanner, of Cato; nephew, Bill Norton (Carie), of Weedsport; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; her best friend of over 80 years, Joyce Satterfield, of Lincolnshire, IL.
She was predeceased by her parents, Marie and Herman Hoffmann; her sister, Ann Norton; her niece, Marie "Chick" Cathy and beloved 19 year old cat, Duey.
The family wishes to thank: the 2nd and 3rd Floor staff, 2nd Floor Covid unit staff, Recreational Therapy staff, Social Work Dept. and Kayc McHone PA from The Commons for the compassionate and exceptional care given. We have a great appreciation for all the staff members that are risking their lives to care for our loved ones. Jody extends heartfelt gratitude for the wonderful rapport with all staff members. None of you will ever be forgotten.
The family asks that the community honor Connie's life by taking Covid -19 SERIOUSLY.
Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, when all is safe
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.