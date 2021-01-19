Constance 'Connie' Cuddy

Sept. 14, 1930 - Jan. 17, 2021

AUBURN — Constance "Connie" Cuddy, 90, formerly from Weedsport and Baldwinsville, passed away on Jan. 17, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony's, due to complications of Covid-19. She had lived at The Commons for five years.

Connie was born in Albany on Sept. 14, 1930 and graduated from Oneonta High School 1948, Union College (LPN) and in 1976 from Auburn Community College (RN). She was a Flight Nurse for Air Medic, did homecare and worked for several medical facilities including Castlerest Nursing Home, Syracuse where she retired as a night supervisor. She also was a Civil Service Volunteer.

She enjoyed knitting sweaters for World Vision and mittens for The Christmas Bureau. Crafts and reading were favorite pastimes for her, often reading a book a day.

She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Baldwinsville, where she enjoyed the many activities offered. She also was a long time member of The American Legion Auxiliary and The 1930s Pen Pal Club. The Club took her to many different states for its annual reunions.