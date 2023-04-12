Constance Gertrude Boyd

Sept. 3, 1940 - April 6, 2023

WEEDSPORT — Constance Gertrude Boyd, 82, of Weedsport, NY, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023.

Connie was born on Sept. 3, 1940 to Gertrude and Armand Nadeau in Wilton, NH. She graduated from Wilton High School in 1958 and married the love of her life, Bill Boyd in 1959.

They remained in New Hampshire until 1982 when they relocated to Elbridge, NY. Connie worked as a real estate agent in the area for many years, until she found a long-time home as the church secretary of Christ Church in Jordan, NY. She thoroughly enjoyed her work and the parish family there, and stubbornly refused to retire.

Connie was predeceased by her husband, William Bernard Boyd; her father and mother, Armand and Gertrude Nadeau; her brother, Robert Nadeau; her infant son, Scott; and her grandson, Jesse James Rosebush. Surviving are her three daughters: Kelly (Kirk) Rosebush, Karen (Tom) Dumais, and Kim (John) O'Connell; six grandchildren: Stephanie (Nicolas) Temeles, Quinn Dumais, Emily Rosebush, Hannah (Logan) Crawford, Carly Dumais, and Greta Coyle; and one great-grandson, Samuel Temeles.

We will gather in Connie's memory at Christ Church in Jordan, NY on Friday, April 14, 2023. Calling hours will begin at 2 p.m., with a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Christ Church, PO Box 571, Jordan, NY, 13080.

