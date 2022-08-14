Corinne (Corona) Piccione

AUBURN - Corinne (Corona) Piccione, 79, of Auburn, passed away in the comfort of her home, Friday, August 5, 2022.

She was born in Canastota, the daughter of the late Vincent and Minnie Corona and had resided most of her life in the Auburn area.

Corinne was a longtime communicant of both St. Francis of Assisi and Sacred Heart Churches. She developed polio as a child and endured so much throughout her life, always accepting, and adapting to the new challenges she would face.

Corinne went to the Fashion Institute of Technology and Mohawk Valley Community College. She worked for several years as a Credit Manager at EW Edwards and WT Grants.

After the birth of her daughter, Tori, she became a hairdresser, which was a talent she always had and loved to do for many years. Corinne enjoyed spending time on the computer, placing an occasional bet on the ponies and purchasing some new Mackenzie Childs collectibles.

She was a friend to all that crossed her path. Corinne will forever be remembered as one of the kindest and generous women that a family member or friend could ever ask for. In recent years, her disability had gotten the best of her, causing her golden heart to finally give out.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Victoria "Tori" Mott (Greg); two beloved grandsons, Jacob and Nico Mott; sister Helene Wallace (Bob Barnes); nephew Dr. Alan Williams (Denise); his daughter Emma; as well as several friends and extended family members.

In addition to her parents, Corinne was also predeceased by her husband Joseph Piccione.

Calling hours will be held this Monday, August 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Sacred Heart Church with the Pastor, Rev. Michael Brown, officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to either, The Commons on Saint Anthony, c/o The Loretto Foundation, 700 E. Brighton Ave., Syracuse, NY 13205, Meals on Wheels or the Matthew House.