Cornelia 'Connie' Dickinson

Feb. 19, 1944 - Jan. 2, 2023

AUBURN — Cornelia "Connie" (Lynch) Dickinson, peacefully passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital surrounded by family.

Connie was born Feb. 18, 1944, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Sullivan) Lynch. She married Charles Dickinson, Sr., she was the love of his life for 60 years

A graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, she became a wife and mother, later returning to college at CCC to be come a registered nurse.

Her nursing career began at local nursing homes and Auburn Community Hospital. Furthering her education, she became a nurse practitioner, and was employed at Cayuga County Mental Health and retired from St. Joseph's Hospital.

Connie loved her seasonal camping trips at the Hejamada Campground. She treasured her trips to Old Forge and the Thousand Islands. And loved being a member of St. Mary's Church, the Red Hat Society, and Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband, Charles Dickinson, Sr.; children: Daniel David Dickinson, Connie Dickinson Shauring (Richard), Jennifer Dickinson IaIa (Tim Smith); grandchildren: Erin, Aric IaIa, Jessy and Erica Shauring; great-grandchildren: Braedyn, Lilah Martinez. Connie was predeceased by a son, Charles Dickinson, Jr., her parents, and brother, Thomas Lynch, Jr.

Calling hours will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn from noon to 1:45 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Frank J. Lioi, Pastor of St. Mary's Church as Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Memorials may be remembered to St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn NY 13021.