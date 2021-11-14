Cornelia Mae (Perkins) Marks

Nov. 26, 1933 - Nov. 10, 2021

MORAVIA - Cornelia Mae (Perkins) Marks, 87, of Moravia, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in Cortland Regional Medical Center, with her loving family by her side. Born in Sherwood on November 26, 1933 the daughter of the late William J., Sr. and Ethel P. (Bown) Perkins, she lived most her life in Moravia.

Cornelia was a King Ferry High School graduate, Class of 1952 and was employed for twenty-one years by the Moravia Central School District. She enjoyed playing any and all card games, was Past President of the Moravia Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, member of the Rebekahs, and cherished the time spent with her family.

She is survived by one son, Phillip Marks of Moravia; three daughters, Cheryl Busarow of MD, Susan Beardsley of Moravia and Kelley Poire (Arthur) of Moravia; one brother, Robert Perkins, Sr. (Susanne) of Genoa; 33 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and expecting three more in the coming months; several nieces and nephews; as well as loving family members; and caregivers Tamara Perry, Robert Perkins, Jr., and Crystal Beardsley. In addition to her parents, Cornelia is predeceased by one brother, William J. Perkins, Jr.; and one sister, Nancy Anne Bianco and brother-in-law Louis Bianco.

Friends are invited to call on the family Monday, November 15, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Cornelia to Four Town Ambulance, 109 Main Street, Moravia, NY 13118.

