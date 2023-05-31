Cynthia A. (Rooker) Springstead
AUBURN — Cynthia "Cindy" A. (Rooker) Springstead, 71, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, May 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late, Robert and Ida (Vivenzio) Rooker. Cindy graduated from Central High school, Class of 1969 and received her associate's degree from Auburn Community College. She was employed for many years by Cayuga County as a social worker, and retired from E. Gavras Center. Cindy was an excellent cook and baker, making many delicious meatballs and sauce with her son and granddaughter. Her almost famous "Christmas" cookies will never be duplicated but forever remembered. Cindy also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, an occasional trip to one of our local casinos and vacationing in the Outer Banks with her family. She cherished and loved each of her family members and will be sadly missed by all of them.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Bob Springstead; two sons: Rob (Debby) Springstead, Tim Springstead; four grandchildren: Kara, Jared (Taylor), Adam, Ryan; a great-grandchild, Eli; four siblings: Robert (Bonnie) Rooker Jr., Sue (Bob) Kenny, Kathy (John) Saxton, Chris (Tom) Hoskins; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; several nieces; nephews; cousins and beloved canine friend, Rosie.
In addition to her parents, she was also a predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Springstead.
Calling hours are this Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Cindy's services are Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St. with the Rev. Louis Vasile. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy's memory to Fleming #1 Volunteer Fire Department or to a charity of one's choice.