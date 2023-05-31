She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late, Robert and Ida (Vivenzio) Rooker. Cindy graduated from Central High school, Class of 1969 and received her associate's degree from Auburn Community College. She was employed for many years by Cayuga County as a social worker, and retired from E. Gavras Center. Cindy was an excellent cook and baker, making many delicious meatballs and sauce with her son and granddaughter. Her almost famous "Christmas" cookies will never be duplicated but forever remembered. Cindy also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, an occasional trip to one of our local casinos and vacationing in the Outer Banks with her family. She cherished and loved each of her family members and will be sadly missed by all of them.