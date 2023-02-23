Cynthia A. Sanderson

July 9, 1957 - Feb. 21, 2023

AUBURN - Cynthia A. Sanderson, 65, of Auburn passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at home surround by her family. Cindy was born in Auburn, NY, on July 9, 1957, to the late Daniel and Mary Zona Charles. For many years Cindy was the receptionist at Auburn Rehabilitation Center and most recently, the assistant manager at Save-A-Lot.

She was the former president of Band Boosters Club in Auburn; Cindy took great pride in this position and loved every moment of it.

Above all, spending time with her family brought her the greatest joy.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 46 years, William "Bill" Sanderson; her children, Jolene Sanderson - Young (Sean), William Sanderson Jr. (Michelle) and Nathan Sanderson; her grandchildren whom she adored, Alex Coomber, Brett Sanderson, William Sanderson III, Kenny Sanderson, Michael Sanderson and Val Sanderson; her two beloved great-granddaughters; and her brother, Daniel Charles Jr.

In addition to her parents, Cindy was predeceased by her daughter, Kalene Sanderson in 2020; and her grandson, William George Sanderson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. all in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechaplefh.com.