Cynthia Evelyn Warn

Her love of all animals in particular horses and her beloved pets: Shep, Pepe, Lion, Sunshine, Mouse, Tequilla, Whigs, Serendipity, Brooklyn, and Ellie was unparalleled. Through the example of that love she taught the power of kindness, the importance of connection and advocacy.

Due to safety concerns a Celebration of Life for Cindy will be postponed. Details to be provided when available.

In honor of our mom's life, we ask that you be kind to others, compassionate to animals, and advocate for those in need of your help. Our advice was to always sit with the quiet ones, "they have so much to offer."

Our Mom, Cindy, always had our backs. Knowledge of this simple truth has given her children the confidence and ability to thrive in life. Our hope is to provide the same for our family and loved ones in the generations that follow.