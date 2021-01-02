Cynthia J. Wilkinson
Dec. 9, 1947 - Dec. 29, 2020
MORAVIA — Cynthia J. Wilkinson, 73, of Moravia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Syracuse. Cynthia was born Dec. 9, 1947 in Cortland, a daughter of the late Chester T. and Mildred S. (Farman) Todd.
Cindy had retired after 25 years of employment with TRW in Auburn, where she had served for many years as the president of the International Chemical Workers Union, Local #192c. In her earlier years, she had worked for Smith-Corona in Groton. Cindy enjoyed crocheting and reading. She was devoted to her family and friends, and especially to her great-granddaughter. Cindy was always there for those in need and she constantly promoted the positive things in everyone's life.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gerald J.; her daughters: Jerri Nodine (Bruce, Jr.), of Sempronius, Amy Schedler (Devin), of Moravia, and Melissa Compagni (Jason), of Locke; grandchildren: Bruce Nodine III, Sheena Phillips (Otis), Devin Schedler II, and Michael Compagni; great-granddaughter, Leiah Phillips; sisters: Sandra Kline (David) and Marsha Porter; brothers: Randall Todd (Jennifer) and Peter Todd (Dani); several nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.