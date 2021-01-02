Cynthia J. Wilkinson

Cindy had retired after 25 years of employment with TRW in Auburn, where she had served for many years as the president of the International Chemical Workers Union, Local #192c. In her earlier years, she had worked for Smith-Corona in Groton. Cindy enjoyed crocheting and reading. She was devoted to her family and friends, and especially to her great-granddaughter. Cindy was always there for those in need and she constantly promoted the positive things in everyone's life.