Cynthia L. Roseman-Puccio

Her sense of adventure and love of life led her to pack up her Pinto and head to the Bay Area of California where she quickly adapted to the west coast lifestyle. She had a passion for baseball and had season tickets to the Oakland A's. Some of her jobs included working at Pacific Stereo and as a legal secretary for over 20 years. In 1989, at a friend's wedding, she met the love of her life and husband of 26 years, Jim. They enjoyed a full and adventurous life together, attending sporting events, kayaking, camping, and visiting with their many friends. Jim even converted her into a San Francisco Giants fan. In 1999 once again their spirit of adventure took them on a nine-month journey across the country in an RV, where they visited 22 Major League Baseball parks and eventually landed in Corning. While it was Jim's hometown, Cyndy quickly became the unofficial mayor, making loyal friends and connections with her sharp wit, passion and interest and care for people.