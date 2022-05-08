Cynthia (Schrempf) McNamara

June 7, 1947 - May 1, 2022

AUBURN - Cynthia (Schrempf) McNamara, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Commons on St. Anthony's.

Cynthia was born on June 7, 1947, to Francis and Virginia Schrempf and she grew up in Baldwinsville, NY. She later settled down in Moravia, NY where she and her husband raised their family together.

She devoted her entire life to her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. Family was everything to her and she poured her heart and soul into making sure they were always taken care of and that they knew they were dearly loved by her. She was sweet and kind to everyone, to know her was to love her. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who know her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Virginia Schrempf; a brother Michael Schrempf; and her beloved husband of 49 years William McNamara.

She is survived by her son, William (Christine) McNamara; her daughter, Emmy (Shawn) Wilmsmeyer; her son, John McNamara; her daughter Cynthia (Marc) Saben; and son Michael McNamara; grandchildren Trevor and Jack Wilmsmeyer, Virginia Saben, Logan, Benjamin and Jordan McNamara and Lillian Mattes; sister, Emily (Robert) Kane; brother Peter (Nancy) Schrempf; and several nieces.

As per her wishes, there will be private services for her family only.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Lung Association.

Condolences online at FalardeauFH.com.