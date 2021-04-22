Daisy W. Crim

WEEDSPORT — Daisy W. Crim, 90, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021.

She was predeceased by her husband Philip P. Crim, Jr., her parents Archibald and Hazel Parker, 10 brothers and three sisters. At one time her family was the largest in Onondaga County.

Daisy is survived by her sons: Steven (Marcia) Crim and Randy (Lauren) Crim; four grandchildren: Dr. Philip Crim, Mathew (Jessica) Crim, Chris Crim, and Ryan Crim; two sisters: Irene Korthas and Mary Prosser; one brother, Chester Parker; many nieces and nephews.

Daisy loved to play cards and go to Bingo. She always looked forward to attending family celebrations. She will be missed and remembered by many.

Friends are invited to call 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5) Elbridge. Private graveside services will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan, with the Rev. Glen Hardman officiating. Contributions may be made to the Jordan Ambulance Fund, 1 Hamilton St. Jordan, NY 13080. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com