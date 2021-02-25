Dale Clark Parmley

(1939-2021)

AUBURN — It is with great sadness that we share Dale C. Parmley, of Auburn, and formerly Venice Center, NY, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2021 with his daughters by his side.

Dale was the son of the late Edward and Hilda Parmley and a graduate of Genoa Central School, Class of 1957.

Dale was the owner and operator of a large farm in southern Cayuga County. He had also co-owned and operated Genoa Grain for several years. In 1973, he received the Jaycee's NYS Outstanding Young Farmer award for excellence in farming. He loved farming and took great pride in the profession.

Dale held various leadership positions in the community over the years. He was elected to the Cayuga County Legislature in 1975 and served for 10 years; four of which, he was the Chairman of the Legislature. He was also an Assessor for the Town of Venice, a board member of Moravia National Bank and served in varying capacities for many other organizations.