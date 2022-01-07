Dale E. Gamba

AUBURN — Dale E. Gamba, 85, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

He was born in Williamsport, PA, the son of the late A. Carl and Hazel Gamba and had resided most of his life in the area. He was an Army veteran having served our country honorably during the "Battle of the Wits." He was proud to have a perfect record of "No planes getting through the area on his watch!"

Dale retired from Alco after more than 30 years of service. Upon retirement, he worked for several years as a custodian for the Port Byron School District. He was a lifetime member and former bartender at the Utopia Club. Dale enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially at his son's residence in Cato. His quick wit and stunning good looks, will make it impossible to forget this special man!

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol (Spagnola) Gamba; three children: Dale R., David M., Stephen (Mark Sidor); two grandsons: David J. (Martha) and Joseph M. Gamba; two great-grandchildren: John and Natalie; two siblings: Lois McNamara, Larry Gamba; as well as several nieces; nephews; cousins, two very special friends: Tom Fennessy and Bernie Wallace; and a special caregiver, Rhonda Russell.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Mary Lou Reed; and two brothers: John Gamba and Robert Gamba who was killed during combat in World War II.

Calling hours are this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Dale's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Monday at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Road. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Assoc. of CNY.