Dale L. Elster

May 6, 1966 - May 31, 2022

AUBURN — Dale L. Elster, 56, the loving husband of Jannette Clifford Elster, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital.

A native of Cortland, Dale was born May 6, 1966 the son of the late Donald and Dawn Hopkins Elster, and was a Cortland High School graduate, class of 1984. Early in his food service career, he worked for various companies including The Rusty Nail, Ithaca College, BorgWarner and most recently Wegmans in their sub shop. Dale loved to cook, write and was a published author of horror fiction. He was an avid home brewer who enjoyed watching the Yankees and Giants play. He also shared his sense of humor daily with friends and family over social media. Above all, Dale was a devoted and loving husband and father.

In addition to his wife of 25 years, Dale is survived by one son, Brady Elster; and one daughter, Maryn Elster, both of Auburn; brother, Donald Elster (Nancy) of Groton; three sisters, Carlene McCall (Gary), Susan McCracken (Gary) and Linda Elster, all of Cortland; mother-in-law Jill Clifford, of Auburn; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his father-in-law, Al Clifford.

Calling hours will be conducted Friday, June 3, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A private funeral service and burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, will take place at the convenience of the family.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.