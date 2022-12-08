Dale R. Mahaney

June 21, 1961 - Dec. 6, 2022

AUBURN — Dale R. Mahaney, 61, of Auburn, passed away on Dec. 6, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones. Dale was born in Auburn on June 21, 1961 to William Mahaney and Patricia (Durfee) Mahaney. He graduated from Auburn High School and soon after moved to California, where he resided for 25 years.

Upon his return, he partnered with his two brothers and owned and operated Mahaney Canvas at Beacon Bay Marina. It is there at Beacon Bay where Dale not only worked but also spent his summers living on his boat and enjoying lake life with friends and family.

Dale was a jack of all trades and was affectionately called "MacGyver." If there was a problem to solve, a job to be done or something to be repaired, Dale would figure it out.

He was an exceptional guitar player, singer, and writer. His music has made a significant impact on all those who knew him, especially his renditions of many Eagles' songs, including "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Take it Easy."

Dale was a great boat captain, dog dad, brewer, winemaker, Grinch and Christmas fanatic, and an excellent cook. Some of his famous homemade dishes include, goulash, smoked stuffed peppers, and pineapple tomato sauce.

Dale is survived by his longtime, loving partner, Connie Wheeler; his parents, William (Pamela) Mahaney and Patricia Mahaney; his sister, Dawn (John) Graney; his brothers: Willis (Kathy) Mahaney and Timothy (Jackie Haines) Mahaney; his nieces and nephews: Heather and Amanda Graney and Conor and Nolan Mahaney; his beloved dogs: Cappy and Remmy; and many close friends he has made along the way, spanning across the country from the West Coast to the East Coast. He will be sadly missed by all.

Calling hours for Dale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY. A service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale's name to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.